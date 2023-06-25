Biren Singh Met Amit Shah In New Delhi To Discuss The Present Situation Of Manipur

N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, met Amit Shah, the union home minister, at Shah's residence in New Delhi to talk about the current state of affairs in the violent northeastern state. On Sunday afternoon,, the chief minister of Manipur, met, the union home minister, at Shah's residence into talk about the current state of affairs in the violent northeastern state.



Since ethnic skirmishes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur broke out on May 3, during which over 100 people have already died and over 40,000 have been displaced, this is Singh's first trip to the capital.

The gathering was conducted the day after Shah hosted an all-party meeting in Delhi to discuss the Manipur situation and amid calls from opposition parties for Singh to be dismissed and President's Rule to be imposed in the state.

Shah posted on Tweeter that “Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week,” reported Hindustan Times

Singh stated that since June 13th, no reports of casualties related to the violence have been made. According to Hon'ble Union HM, the federal government has pledged to take all feasible measures to restore normality to Manipur.

In the meeting, Singh said that Shah urged him to intensify efforts to bring about perpetual peace and asked for everyone's assistance.

Sambit Patra, the spokesman for the BJP at the national level, Leishemba Sanjaoba, the titular ruler of Manipur, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from the state, and assembly speaker T Satyabrata Singh were present when the CM met with Shah.

The opposition lawmakers condemned the Manipur CM's handling of the crisis and asked that he be "removed" as the chief minister at an all-party meeting called by the Union home minister on Saturday in New Delhi to review the current situation in Manipur.

In an effort to restore peace to the northeastern state, Shah spent four days there last month, meeting a wide range of individuals. Furthermore, Shah encouraged participants in the meeting on Saturday to trust him while the Centre monitors the situation and takes action to bring about a return to normalcy in Manipur.