Birthday of Narendra Modi celebrated as "National Un-employment Day": Youth unit of Congress

New Delhi: Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September. On this occasion, the youth unit of Congress celebrated this day as 'National Unemployed Day' and demonstrated against the government on the issue of unemployment and inflation. Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. Under the leadership of the organization leaders and workers took out a march on the issue of unemployment and inflation.

On this occasion, Srinivas alleged that due to the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government, the people are facing the double burden of unemployment and inflation. He said, "Today, on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, there has been a revolution against unemployment. The birthday of Chacha Nehru is celebrated as Children's Day and the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, who made India unemployed, has been celebrated as National Unemployment Day.

Rahul Rao, national media in charge of Indian Youth Congress claimed, "Inflation graph in the country is moving upwards and employment graph is coming down. The BJP government did not live up to its promise of providing employment, it has betrayed the youth of the country. The Youth Congress also launched a social media campaign on the Prime Minister's birthday with the hashtags 'National Unemployment Day', 'National Un-employment Day' and 'Employment Do'.

Vaibhav Walia, the national secretary of the organization and head of the social media department, said, "There were more than 30 lakh tweets on these hashtags till Friday afternoon, which is proof that the youth of the country is angry with the policies of the Prime Minister. People are raising their voice against unemployment. The youth of the country will no longer tolerate the wrong policies of the Prime Minister.