BJD, Cong issue show-cause notices to 3 MLAs

Bhubaneswar: Aheadof the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha on March 16, Opposition BJD and Congress on Sunday issued show-cause notices to three MLAs, who have remained absent and violated party whips. While the BJD, headed by Naveen Patnaik, issued show-cause notices to two MLAs - Chakramani Kanhar, (Baliguda) and Naba Kishor Mallick (Jayadev) - the Congress also took similar action and asked its Mohana MLA, Dasarathi Gomango, to present himself before the party on Sunday evening.

A statement issued by BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik said: "It has been noted that Chakramani Kanhar, MLA, Baliguda and Naba Kishor Mallick, MLA, Jayadev, have been absent from the meetings convened by the president, BJD, at Naveen Niwas for the past three consecutive days."

"Despite the issuance of a whip mandating presence in Naveen Niwas, their attendance at these crucial meetings has been lacking. Considering this communication as a show-cause notice, they are hereby directed to report to Naveen Niwas by 9 pm on March 15," Mallik said. However, though Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal did not attend the meeting at Naveen Niwas, the party has not taken any decision against him so far.

Earlier, the party had issued a whip to BJD MLAs to remain present in the meeting at Naveen Niwas from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm for three days from Friday. However, these three lawmakers were not seen either at Naveen Niwas or at the Odisha Assembly, a senior leader said.

The Congress Disciplinary Committee, in a show-cause notice to Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gomango, said that he remained incommunicado ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for Monday.

The committee accused him of deliberately going into hiding at a critical juncture, raising suspicions of potential cross-voting or defection that could undermine the party's strategic alliance.

The notice said that since March 8, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, AICC Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam have repeatedly failed to contact the MLA from Mohana despite numerous phone calls and visits to his Bhubaneswar residence and village home.

This apart, the committee noted that no reports of kidnapping or coercion from Gomango's relatives have surfaced. Therefore, the committee observed that the MLA has voluntarily distanced himself from party duties. Gomango has been directed to appear in person at the party office and explain his conduct and show cause as to why no disciplinary action should be taken. Failure to comply with the directive or provide a satisfactory response will invite disciplinary action.

The OPCC president said strong disciplinary action could be taken against Gomango for his activities, which go against the party.

Both the BJD and the Congress have decided to support the Opposition common candidate Dr Datteswar Hota in the Rajya Sabha election.

He is pitted against the BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in the State.