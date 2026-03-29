BJD MP Sasmit Patra quits Parliamentary panel after Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on Biju Patnaik

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has tendered his resignation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, chaired by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, over an alleged disrespectful statement made by Dubey against legendary leader Biju Patnaik recently.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha on Saturday, Patra earlier wrote, “In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about Late Shri. Biju Patnaik, as he did today in a public statement.”

The BJD leader also urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to accept his resignation from the said Committee and forward it to the Speaker, Lok Sabha, as the Committee is under the Lok Sabha.

Taking to his X handle, Patra expressed deep shock and anguish over the BJP leader’s statement and described the remarks as outrageous, false and irresponsible insinuations made against Biju Patnaik ji, a towering freedom fighter, visionary leader and son of the soil whose contribution to the nation is beyond question.

“Such attempts to distort history and malign a revered leader for political narratives are unacceptable and condemnable,” added Patra.

Calling the legendary former Chief Minister of Odisha as a national icon, the BJD leader said the legacy of Biju Patnaik ji will always stand taller than petty politics.

Meanwhile, several other BJD leaders also raised serious objections to the remarks made by Dubey against former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

“I unequivocally denounce the egregious and deeply irresponsible utterances made by @nishikant_dubey against the legendary #BijuPatnaik. Such unfounded, ill-conceived assertions—bereft of historical integrity—constitute a grave affront to an illustrious freedom fighter and an enduring symbol of Odisha as well as the nation's pride and valour,” said BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia.

Notably, on March 27, while speaking to media persons, Dubey claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru fought the 1962 war with China with American support and in collaboration with CIA agents, while Biju Patnaik, then the Chief Minister of Odisha, acted as a link between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru.