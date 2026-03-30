BJD MP Sasmit Patra Quits Parliamentary Panel Over Remark On Biju Patnaik

A political row has erupted after Sasmit Patra, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT. His decision came in protest against alleged remarks made by the committee’s chairman, Nishikant Dubey, about BJD founder and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

According to sources, Dubey reportedly referred to Biju Patnaik as a “CIA agent,” triggering sharp reactions from BJD leaders and several Members of Parliament. Calling the remarks disrespectful and unacceptable, Patra stated that he could not continue serving on the panel under Dubey’s leadership.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, Patra said his decision was guided by principle and respect for the legacy of Biju Patnaik. He emphasized that such statements against a revered leader were inappropriate and warranted strong protest.

The controversy stems from comments allegedly made by Dubey linking Biju Patnaik to connections between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the 1960s. These claims sparked protests in Parliament, with opposition members condemning the remarks as baseless and offensive.

Patra also raised the issue in the Upper House, describing the statements as “false, disparaging, and concocted,” further intensifying the political confrontation.

The incident has added to ongoing tensions in Parliament, highlighting how historical figures continue to shape present-day political discourse. With Sasmit Patra stepping down in protest, the episode underscores the sensitivity surrounding legacy and political rhetoric, and its potential to trigger broader institutional and political fallout.