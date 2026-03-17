BJD objects to 2nd ballot paper issued to Upasana

Bhubaneswar: Polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha was halted for about half an hour on Monday over a dispute on the issuance of a second ballot paper to a BJP MLA. The Opposition BJD agent objected to the issuance of a second ballot paper to BJP MLA Upasana Mohapatra. She sought another ballot paper for overwriting on the one, issued in her name earlier. Later, Mohapatra was allowed to cast her vote.

However, BJD president Naveen Patnaik strongly objected to the issuance of a second ballot paper to the BJP MLA. “The lady MLA from Brahmagiri made a clear mistake while voting. However, the officers present in the voting room, who are in charge, have illegally accepted her vote and issued a second ballot paper.

“This is completely against democratic norms and a violation of election rules. We strongly object to this. Some of our members have raised the issue, but they are not listening, thereby destroying the democratic election process,” Patnaik told reporters.

Ruling BJP MLA Saroj Padhi said, “There is no harm in issuing another ballot paper to a voter. The voter may be provided with the second ballot paper if she has not shown the first paper to the party agent present at the booth. Patnaik does not know the rules of Rajya Sabha elections.” The voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats commenced at 9 am. Odisha Health and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling was first to cast his ballot, followed by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, who returned to Odisha after a treatment in Delhi.

Patnaik also cast his vote while several MLAs were in the queue to exercise their franchise at the polling booth on the Assembly premises. The BJP has fielded its State party president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar as official candidates and supported former Union minister Dilip Ray as an Independent nominee.

The BJD nominees are party leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota. The Congress and the CPI(M) are supporting Hota. The voting for the Rajya Sabha polls is being held in the State after a gap of 12 years, as this time, five candidates are in the fray for the four seats which will fall vacant on April 2. In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, while the BJD has 48 members after the suspension of two of its legislators on January 15. The Congress has 14 MLAs and CPI(M) one legislator. A candidate needs 30 first preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. As the BJP has the support of 82 members, it will have 22 surplus votes after electing its two candidates. Similarly, the BJD will have 18 surplus votes after electing its one candidate.

Hans News Service Bhubaneswar

OdishaChief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday congratulated the BJP’s Rajya Sabha poll nominees and the Independent candidate backed by the party for winning the election, though the official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

The BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and its sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar are the official candidates, while the party supported former Union minister Dilip Ray, who fought the polls as an independent.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the party’s State president Shri @SamalManmohan7 Ji, who emerged victorious as a candidate on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections, the party’s senior leader Shri @SujeetKOfficial Ji, and the party-supported independent candidate Shri @DilipRayOdisha Ji”.

Majhi said the victory marks an important milestone in fulfilling the resolve to build a ‘Viksit Odisha’ under the BJP government. “Their presence in the Upper House of Parliament will further strengthen the voice of Odisha’s interests, progress, and public service at the national level,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJD nominees are party leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, whom the Congress and the CPI(M) are supporting. At least five MLAs of the Opposition BJD and Congress on Monday reportedly voted in favour of the BJP-supported Independent nominee Dilip Ray in the Rajya Sabha elections, for which the voting ended at 6 pm. Results of the polls are yet to be officially announced.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das told reporters that three of its MLAs - Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gomango and Sofia Firdous - have “voted in favour of the BJP”. The BJD’s Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy also announced that he voted in favour of the BJP-backed Independent candidate. Another BJD MLA Souvic Biswal’s wife Dr Ananya Priyadarshini claimed that her husband voted in favour of Ray.

Both BJD president Naveen Patnaik and OPCC chief Bhakta Das were surprised when their MLAs came out openly in support of the BJP-backed Ray. “The party will certainly take action against the erring members who jumped party discipline,” Das said.

Patnaik said, “I have spoken that the BJP and its allies would indulge in ‘horse-trading’. Those Opposition members who voted in favour of the BJP have criminal records and were sent to jail.”