BJD serves show-cause notices to 6 MLAs for cross-voting

Bhubaneswar: A day after cross-voting by some party MLAs in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the Rajya Sabha elections, the Opposition BJD on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to six lawmakers to explain their action, considered to be “breach of trust”. The BJD Chief Whip, Pramila Mallik, in a letter to six BJD MLAs - Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda), Naba Kishor Mallick (Jayadev), Souvic Biswal (Choudwar-Cuttack), Subasini Jena (Basta), Ramakanta Bhoi (Tirtol) and Devi Ranjan Tripathy (Banki), asked them to reply to the show-cause notices by 5 pm on March 20.

“Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time shall be presumed that you have no explanation to offer, and the party shall be at liberty to proceed ex parte and take such action as may be deemed appropriate in accordance with law and the Constitution and rules of the Biju Janata Dal,” Mallik said in the letter. Stating that they were elected as MLA on the BJD ticket, the letter said: “Now, it has come to the attention of the party leadership that during the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16, you acted in a manner that constitutes a grave breach of party discipline and a betrayal of the trust reposed in you by the BJD.”

Elections were held for four Rajya Sabha seats in the State on Monday. The BJP bagged two of them, the BJD secured one, besides Ray’s victory.

Meanwhile, BJD’s Tirtol MLA Ramakanta Bhoi, who allegedly cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, claimed that he was forcibly taken from his residence and forced to remain in Naveen Niwas the night before the voting.

“Despite my request, I was not allowed to leave Naveen Niwas campus even at night. I asked them (party leaders) whether they wanted my vote or wanted me to stay at Naveen Niwas. I clearly told them that if I was not allowed to leave, I would not vote for them,” Bhoi said.