BJD suspends 6 MLAs for cross-voting in RS polls

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Saturday suspended six of its MLAs for cross-voting during the recent election to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha. The suspended legislators are Chakramani Kanhar of Baliguda constituency, Naba Kishor Mallick of Jayadev seat, Souvic Biswal of Choudwar-Cuttack, Subasini Jena of Basta, Ramakanta Bhoi of Tirtol and Devi Ranjan Tripathy of Banki, an order by party chief Naveen Patnaik stated.

The suspension decision was taken at the BJD’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting presided over by Patnaik. The six MLAs were issued a show-cause notice on March 17. They submitted their replies on Friday evening, and those were found not satisfactory, said the BJD’s chief whip in the Assembly, Pramila Mallik. The ruling BJP won two of the four Rajya Sabha seats while the Opposition BJD and a saffron party-backed Independent candidate bagged one seat each in the biennial polls held last Monday.

While the total number of BJP legislators and Independent MLAs supporting the ruling party was 82 in the 147-member House, the saffron party candidates secured 93 first preference votes, which was 11 more than its strength in the Assembly. Of these 11 votes, eight were of BJD MLAs and three of Congress legislators, an official had said. The six BJD MLAs, who were issued show-cause notice for voting for BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the Rajya Sabha election, had on Friday asked the party chief whip to withdraw the notice or face legal action. Devi Ranjan Tripathy termed the chief whip’s notice as “ex facie, illegal, arbitrary, baseless and unconstitutional and tantamount to committing offences punishable under Section 171 & 174 of BNS-2023.”

“The language used in your show-cause notice not only attracts penal actions contemplated in Section 171 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) for unduly influencing an election but also has the effect of overreaching the directions of the Election Commission of India contained in Press Note vide Election Commission of India vide Letter No./PN/57/2017, dated 06.07.2017,” Tripathy wrote back in his response to the show-cause notice. The other five MLAs had also replied in a similar manner, sources said.

Reacting to Tripathy’s reply, Mallik said, “They have not replied as to why they voted against the party decision. They should not think that the law is only for them. We are also prepared to take shelter under the law if required.”

The BJD’s disciplinary committee took serious note of the response of the six MLAs who, instead of speaking the reason for their cross-voting, issued legal threat. “The conduct and utterances of the members who have been show-caused were reviewed. It was concluded that they were acting against the officially declared party interests, amounting to ‘voluntarily’ giving up membership,” a senior leader of the party said.

The disciplinary committee meeting, chaired by BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, vetted the suggestions that were placed before party president Naveen Patnaik for action deemed necessary for this act, the leader said. Meanwhile, the BJD suspended 10 youth and student leaders, with allegiance to the six MLAs, on charges of anti-party activities.