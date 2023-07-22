BJP alleges heinous crimes against women in states ruled by I.N.D.I.A partners

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that the opposition party ruled states were blinking over the heinous crimes that were taking place against women in states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar and were politicising the issue of Manipur and were trying to stroke further flames.

At a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the leaders of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi was demanding that the PM make a statement but none of them is even mentioning of the crime that is taking place in the states either ruled by Congress or their allies.

He said, "Over one lakh cases of crimes against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertaining to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan,"

On the sacking of a Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, he said that on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked the minister for expressing concern over crimes against women in the state.

Gudha was dismissed because he expressed concern over the increasing cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan and sought a debate on the issue and also called for introspection, Thakur alleged. "Will Chief Minister Gehlot tender his resignation when his own minister says that the chief minister has lost his Iqbal (authority), when in his home district, a woman is murdered and burnt, and when five km away from his residence a woman is raped and left to die?” he asked. "This is a question for (Congress chief Mallikarjun) Kharge and Gandhi parivaar leaders," he said and asked if they have “forgotten their responsibility".

Referring to Trinamool Congress, the Union minister said when it comes to crimes against women, West Bengal is not far behind Rajasthan. “Mamata (Banerjee) ji I don't know if any 'mamata' (endearment) is left in your heart or not but humanity was shamed when in Howrah's Panchla area, more than 40 goons of TMC paraded a woman naked on the day of panchayat polls and the candidate contesting the election was beaten up, insulted,” he charged.

"Not just this, a video is going viral in which two women are being paraded half-naked in West Bengal's Malda," the minister claimed. "Where is Mamata Banerjee's 'mamata'? Where is the state government? Why is action not being taken," he asked.