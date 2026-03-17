BJP And Congress Claim One Seat Each In Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress both declared victory for one seat each in the Rajya Sabha elections held in Haryana, following a tense voting process marked by controversy.

The contest involved BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia, Congress nominee Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent candidate Satish Nandal. After the counting concluded, leaders from both parties announced that their respective candidates had secured wins.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that his party’s candidate had emerged victorious, calling it a win for democracy. On the other hand, Haryana minister Gaurav Gautam confirmed that BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia had also won a seat.

The counting process, which was scheduled to begin shortly after polling ended, was delayed by more than five hours due to complaints from both parties. The BJP accused two Congress MLAs of violating ballot secrecy by not properly folding their votes, naming legislators Bharat Singh Beniwal and Paramvir Singh.

The Congress rejected these allegations and countered by accusing BJP leaders, including Anil Vij, of similar violations. The party also claimed that objections were raised only after voting had concluded.

Additionally, Karamvir Boudh filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging bias by the returning officer. The Election Commission of India later allowed the counting process to proceed after reviewing complaints from both sides.

The election process was overshadowed by accusations of cross-voting and concerns over vote secrecy, adding to the political tension surrounding the results.