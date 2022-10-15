BJP Became Largest Party In The World Because Of Leaders Like Madan Khurana: Nadda

New Delhi, October 15: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda has said that the organisation is the world's biggest political party because of its leaders such as Madan Lal Khurana. Nadda said that the former Delhi Chief Minister never wavered from following his ideologies and beliefs.

Speaking at the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial lecture, the BJP president said that the foundation of the party has been laid by leaders such as Khurana and that party workers can draw inspiration from his life and political struggles.

"If BJP has become a party of 18 crore members today, it is the result of sacrifice and dedication of a person like Madan Lal Khurana among them. Because he had strength to struggle and a solution too. When people did not even imagine the metro, at that time Khurana would always talk about the metro. He said that by winning 10 out of 11 elections, he proved that Delhi resided in his heart," the party supremo said on Saturday.

Delhi BJP MLA Rmavir Singh Bidhuri, who was also present at the lecture, said that for Khurana politics was only a medium of service for him. Several BJP leaders including former union ministers Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, former BJP State President and MP Manoj Tiwari, current BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta and BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, leader O. P. Babbar, and National Spokesperson Sardar R P Singh were also present at the maiden memorial lecture.