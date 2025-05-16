BJP Compares Pakistan’s Military Operation to India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Victory

Pakistan is having a tough time with India over its 'Operation Sindoor' after the Pahalgam terror attack. A post by the BJP about this victory has gone viral. The BJP shared a video of a 2007 T20 World Cup match, comparing India’s win in that match to Operation Sindoor, making fun of Pakistan.

In that match, India and Pakistan were tied in the league stage. Pakistan lost badly when a 'bowl-out' was called. Indian players Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps, while Pakistani players Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul, and Shahid Afridi missed. India won the match 3-0. The BJP posted a 31-second video of this on its 'X' account and wrote, "This is like Operation Sindoor." They meant that since Pakistan’s military operation failed, the BJP was making fun of it.

The first T20 World Cup was in 2007. India and Pakistan played in the league stage. Whenever the two teams play against each other, it gets cricket fans excited. That match was tied, with both teams scoring 141 runs. Since there was no 'Super Over' system back then, a 'bowl-out' was used to decide the winner. It's like a penalty shootout in football. Three players from each team had a chance to bowl, and the team that hit the most stumps won.

India and Pakistan also played in the final match of the same tournament. India won and took home their first T20 World Cup trophy.
















