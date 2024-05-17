Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
BJP Confident of Winning 400 Seats in Election, No Plan B: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party winning 400 seats in the upcoming election.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party winning 400 seats in the upcoming election. When asked about a backup plan if BJP does not secure at least 272 seats, Shah replied that his party does not have such a contingency plan. He emphasized that there are 60 crore supporters standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regardless of caste or age.
Shah reiterated his belief that Modi will return to power with a majority in the election and stated that the party is aiming for 400 seats. He dismissed the idea of having a Plan B. Shah also highlighted the support of SC, ST, and OBC communities for the BJP.
In response to opposition parties' claims that BJP is attempting to amend the constitution, Shah questioned their motives, pointing out that they had been in power for a decade with a strong majority but did not make any significant changes to the constitution.