BJP Confident of Winning 400 Seats in Election, No Plan B: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party winning 400 seats in the upcoming election. When asked about a backup plan if BJP does not secure at least 272 seats, Shah replied that his party does not have such a contingency plan. He emphasized that there are 60 crore supporters standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regardless of caste or age.

Shah reiterated his belief that Modi will return to power with a majority in the election and stated that the party is aiming for 400 seats. He dismissed the idea of having a Plan B. Shah also highlighted the support of SC, ST, and OBC communities for the BJP.

In response to opposition parties' claims that BJP is attempting to amend the constitution, Shah questioned their motives, pointing out that they had been in power for a decade with a strong majority but did not make any significant changes to the constitution.