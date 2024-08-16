BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Kolkata Hospital Tragedy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Banerjee of protecting the perpetrators and criticized the I.N.D.I.A bloc for their silence on the issue.



Poonawalla alleged that law and order had broken down in West Bengal, claiming the accused had connections to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He also highlighted the accused's previous complaints of domestic violence and stalking.



BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi suggested that authorities should consider imposing President's rule in West Bengal due to the deteriorating safety situation for women.



The party criticized the opposition's "selective silence" on the issue, accusing them of reacting based on political considerations rather than the gravity of the crime.

Nationwide Doctor's Strike and Protests

In response to the incident, resident doctors across India have launched an indefinite strike, demanding the implementation of the Central Protection Act for Doctors. The proposed bill, introduced in 2022, aims to prevent violence against healthcare professionals.

Vandalism at the hospital and protests across West Bengal have further intensified the situation. The BJP has questioned the delayed reactions of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to the incident.



BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok accused the West Bengal government of prioritizing the protection of certain groups over others and reiterated the call for Mamata Banerjee's resignation. He emphasized the need for a new law to ensure the safety of doctors nationwide.



The incident has sparked a broader debate on healthcare worker safety and law enforcement effectiveness in West Bengal.

