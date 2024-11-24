BJP gets shot in the arm ahead of Delhi polls

Live
With a victory secured in Maharashtra, the BJP received a shot in the arm ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year, with its local leaders saying the party is now set to dethrone the AAP government in the national capital with a massive win.
With the BJP-led Mahayuti swept Maharashtra elections, the BJP announced a "Parivartan Yatra" to end the 10 year-rule of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Maharashtra election results were a stamp of public approval to the "Modi magic." "The recent victory in Haryana polls and now, party's landslide victories in Maharashtra and the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh are big morale boosters for us. The party workers encouraged by these results will work with redoubled energy to wipe out the era of corruption led by AAP in Delhi," Sachdeva said.