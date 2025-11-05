BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘H Files’ Claims, Accuses Him Of Aiding Anti-India Forces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his ‘H Files’ press conference, where he alleged massive voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Gandhi’s statements misleading and accused him of working “in collusion with anti-India forces.” He urged the Leader of the Opposition to focus on meaningful national issues instead of “spreading falsehoods.”

Rijiju also mocked Gandhi’s frequent foreign visits, claiming he returns with “irrelevant ideas” that lead to baseless accusations against the government. He further took a dig at Gandhi’s recent comments about an “atom bomb” and said, “He doesn’t take any subject seriously, yet keeps making explosive statements that never amount to anything.”

BJP spokesperson Radhika Khera joined the attack, sarcastically responding to Gandhi’s reference to a “Brazilian model voter” by hinting at his mother Sonia Gandhi. “A vote was also cast in Hindustan by an ‘Italian woman.’ Do you know her name?” she posted on X.

At his press conference, Rahul Gandhi claimed there were 25 lakh fake or duplicate voters in Haryana, presenting data he said proved manipulation by the Election Commission in favour of the BJP. He accused the ruling party of “vote theft” and appealed to Gen Z voters to “take the matter seriously” as their “future is being stolen.” Gandhi alleged that one woman’s image was used for 223 votes and another voter was recorded voting 22 times across 10 booths.

Despite these claims, the BJP has dismissed Gandhi’s ‘H Files’ as fabricated and politically motivated ahead of the Bihar elections, asserting that the Indian youth stand firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.