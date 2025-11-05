Live
- Milind Soman shares a glimpse of his luxurious 60th birthday
- India exports 20 tonnes of fortified rice to Papua New Guinea
- Radiohead is back on stage after seven-year hiatus
- Trinamool may move motion against SIR in West Bengal Assembly's Winter Session
- Sydney Sweeney feels her ‘security blanket’ has gone after major hair transformation
- 2025 could be deadliest year in decade for Pakistan: Security report
- Pant returns, Akash Deep included in India’s squad for Tests against South Africa
- Antimicrobial peptides can curb Salmonella, E. coli and help combat AMR: Study
- Land acquisition for Parandur airport in Chennai speeds up, Rs 400 crore paid to landowners
- India AI Governance guidelines to ensure safe, inclusive tech adoption unveiled
BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘H Files’ Claims, Accuses Him Of Aiding Anti-India Forces
Highlights
- BJP leaders slammed Rahul Gandhi after his ‘H Files’ press conference alleging fake votes in Haryana.
- Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of colluding with anti-India elements and wasting time on baseless narratives, while Radhika Khera mocked his remarks with a jibe at Sonia Gandhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his ‘H Files’ press conference, where he alleged massive voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Gandhi’s statements misleading and accused him of working “in collusion with anti-India forces.” He urged the Leader of the Opposition to focus on meaningful national issues instead of “spreading falsehoods.”
Rijiju also mocked Gandhi’s frequent foreign visits, claiming he returns with “irrelevant ideas” that lead to baseless accusations against the government. He further took a dig at Gandhi’s recent comments about an “atom bomb” and said, “He doesn’t take any subject seriously, yet keeps making explosive statements that never amount to anything.”
BJP spokesperson Radhika Khera joined the attack, sarcastically responding to Gandhi’s reference to a “Brazilian model voter” by hinting at his mother Sonia Gandhi. “A vote was also cast in Hindustan by an ‘Italian woman.’ Do you know her name?” she posted on X.
At his press conference, Rahul Gandhi claimed there were 25 lakh fake or duplicate voters in Haryana, presenting data he said proved manipulation by the Election Commission in favour of the BJP. He accused the ruling party of “vote theft” and appealed to Gen Z voters to “take the matter seriously” as their “future is being stolen.” Gandhi alleged that one woman’s image was used for 223 votes and another voter was recorded voting 22 times across 10 booths.
Despite these claims, the BJP has dismissed Gandhi’s ‘H Files’ as fabricated and politically motivated ahead of the Bihar elections, asserting that the Indian youth stand firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Next Story