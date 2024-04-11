BJP Initiates Major Political Drive In Sikkim Ahead Of Assembly And Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a significant political campaign in Sikkim, where closely contested assembly elections are impending alongside the Lok Sabha polls. National President JP Nadda revealed the party's manifesto today under the title "Modi Ki Guarantee - Viksit Bharat Viksit Sikkim." The comprehensive 74-page manifesto pledges a Rs-500 crore Agri-Infra mission, extensive multi-modal infrastructure development, establishment of a world-class IIM and a National Institute of Design, creation of an institute of hotel management, and generation of 25,000 employment opportunities, among other commitments.

Moreover, the manifesto underscores the BJP's dedication to preserving the essence and substance of Article 371F of the Constitution, ensuring the protection of the rights of the Sikkimese people. Additionally, the party vows to advocate for the inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha, and Limbu languages in the Eight Schedule of the Indian constitution.

In March, the BJP terminated its alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), announcing its decision to contest the elections independently. The party is fielding candidates in 14 out of the state's 32 assembly constituencies.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the northeast, Mr. Nadda emphasized the BJP's commitment to facilitating last-mile delivery and connectivity in the region while urging voters to reject regional parties. "Enough is enough. You have to join the mainstream, and the mainstream is the BJP," stated Mr. Nadda, asserting that the time has come to bid farewell to regional politics and embrace the BJP's agenda for comprehensive development. He declared an end to the era of corruption and divisive politics, advocating for the BJP as the harbinger of positive change in Sikkim.

Mr. Nadda also highlighted the remarkable transformation witnessed in the northeast under BJP rule, from a region plagued by conflict to one characterized by peace and prosperity. He cited achievements such as the signing of 11 peace accords, surrender of over 9,000 insurgents, an 82% reduction in violent incidents, and substantial investments totaling 5 lakh crore in various developmental projects across the region.

Addressing misconceptions about the BJP's stance towards Christianity, Mr. Nadda pointed to the party's governance in Nagaland, where Christianity is predominant, as evidence of its inclusive approach.

The assembly elections, comprising 32 seats, will coincide with the parliamentary election in the first phase on April 19. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has announced candidates for all seats, including the lone Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba. Furthermore, three BJP MLAs who resigned from the party on March 15 have been nominated by the SKM.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has named 26 candidates for the assembly polls, including 11 former legislators. Former two-time Lok Sabha MP Prem Das Rai has been nominated for the state's sole Lok Sabha seat.