BJP insulted Rajesh Pilot, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of insulting former Congress leader, the late, Rajesh Pilot.



In a post on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had claimed that Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi were flying the Indian Air Force planes that bombed Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, on March 5, 1966. On Tuesday, Sachin Pilot hit out at Malviya on X, saying the facts and dates are wrong as his father was commissioned into the force in October that year. He also shared the certificate according to which Rajesh Pilot was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on October 29, 1966.

In a post on X, Gehlot said Rajesh Pilot was a brave pilot of the Indian Air Force. "By insulting him, the BJP is insulting the sacrifice of the Indian Air Force. The whole country should condemn this," the chief minister and senior Congress leader said.