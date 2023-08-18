Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 18 2023
- Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP amid low pressure
- Long delay in TSCPGET results leaves students in a dilemma
- DOST; 39,969 students allotted seats in the special category certificate
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 63,999 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch
- Telangana once barren land, turns into rice bowl of nation
- HC directs ECI to furnish records on Gangula’s poll expenditure in 2018
- Hyderabad: Photo expo marks World Photography Day
- KTR mantra: Pocket money from Oppn parties, vote for pink party
- HMDA holds pre-bid meetings with prospective buyers
Just In
BJP insulted Rajesh Pilot, says Gehlot
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of insulting former Congress leader, the late, Rajesh Pilot.In a post on X,...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of insulting former Congress leader, the late, Rajesh Pilot.
In a post on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had claimed that Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi were flying the Indian Air Force planes that bombed Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, on March 5, 1966. On Tuesday, Sachin Pilot hit out at Malviya on X, saying the facts and dates are wrong as his father was commissioned into the force in October that year. He also shared the certificate according to which Rajesh Pilot was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on October 29, 1966.
In a post on X, Gehlot said Rajesh Pilot was a brave pilot of the Indian Air Force. "By insulting him, the BJP is insulting the sacrifice of the Indian Air Force. The whole country should condemn this," the chief minister and senior Congress leader said.