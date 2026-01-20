BJP is weakening the spirit of the Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Raebareli: Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mounted an attack on the BJP and the central government, alleging that the RSS and the BJP were attempting to weaken the spirit of the Constitution and undermine the ideals of its architect.

Addressing party officials and workers at the Bhuemau Guest House during his visit to Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the country was witnessing a situation reminiscent of the pre-Independence era, where land, rights and entitlements of the common people were being taken away.

He alleged that land was being seized, rights curtailed, and funds meant for public welfare schemes diverted to big industrialists.

Urging party workers not to be afraid, Gandhi said the Congress stood firmly with labourers and the poor and would not allow what he termed “anti-people policies” of the central government to succeed.

Speaking on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he said that under the Congress-led government, the scheme was designed to empower panchayats by giving them responsibility and financial autonomy, while guaranteeing minimum wages to the poor. He accused the present government of centralising power, dismantling the safety net for the poor, and “insulting Gandhiji by merely changing names.”

“The real issue is not about renaming schemes, but about taking away the rights and protection of labourers,” Gandhi said, adding that the Congress was fighting across the country to save MGNREGA and safeguard workers’ rights.

As part of this effort, he said he had personally taken charge of the ‘Save MGNREGA Campaign’ in Raebareli. In Umran village of the Unchahar Assembly constituency, he interacted with MGNREGA workers and villagers, who complained that they were neither getting work on time nor receiving wages promptly.

“MGNREGA is not just a scheme; it is the pride of poor labourers and their right to employment. We will not allow it to be destroyed at any cost,” he said.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated 31 development projects under the MP Local Area Development Scheme and laid the foundation stone for eight new projects. He also inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League T-20 cricket tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and interacted with players to encourage local sporting talent.

Later, Gandhi visited the residence of Municipal Chairman Shatrughan Sonkar, where he discussed local issues. The meeting is being viewed as politically significant.



