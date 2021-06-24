BJP Kisan Morcha office bearers to hear Mann Ki Baat with farmers

New Delhi: In a massive outreach program, all the office bearers of BJP's Kisan Morcha will hear Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' with farmers across the country.

The decision was taken after BJP chief J.P. Nadda's meeting with the national office bearers of party's Kisan Morcha on Tuesday.

The exercise seems important ahead of next year's crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Farmers from both the states are protesting at Delhi borders against the new farm laws enacted last year.

Currently all the BJP units hold multiple programs at different levels to listen to the Prime Minister's monthly radio address. But now onwards apart from regular events, all the office bearers of Kisan Morcha from national team to block level, will hear the Prime Minister's radio program with farmers in the villages across the country, said BJP Kisan Morcha president Raj Kumar Chahar to IANS.

"BJP workers still hear Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat', but from the coming episode, all the office bearers of Kisan Morcha will hear it with the farmers in villages. We have thousands of office bearers from national team to block level and all those who have organisational responsibility will be asked to follow it and submit a report or feedback to the party," Chahar said.

Chahar, a Lok Sabha member from Fatehpur Sikri, explained that the opportunity will be used to explain to farmers the welfare measures -- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Credit Scheme, Neem Coated Urea of the Modi government, in the last seven years.

"It will be two way communications, first our office bearers will talk about welfare measures of the Modi government and secondly, will clear the doubts of farmers if they have any. They will also collect feedback from farmers and submit it to the party. Feedback taken from farmers will be placed before the senior leadership," Chahar said.

While addressing the inaugural session of the BJP Kisan Morcha office bearers meeting, Nadda had said, "All the office bearers of Kisan Morcha play the role of a bridge between the schemes of the government and the people."

Chahar, however, claimed that it has nothing to do with the next year's assembly polls. "It has nothing to do with elections, farmers are with the BJP and they have full faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister. Some people with political interest and opposition parties are misleading innocent farmers for their vested interest," Chahar said.