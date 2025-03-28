Live
BJP leader Ajay Mahawar calls for renaming Babarpur; proposes 'Kalampuri'
BJP leader Ajay Mahawar will raise the issue of renaming Babarpur during the ongoing Delhi Assembly session.
New Delhi: BJP leader Ajay Mahawar will raise the issue of renaming Babarpur during the ongoing Delhi Assembly session. He advocated for changing the name, suggesting that it could be named after any Hindu or Muslim freedom fighter or someone who contributed to the nation’s development, such as former President and Bharat Ratna, late APJ Abdul Kalam.
Speaking to IANS on Friday, Ajay Mahawar said, "In the previous Assembly, during the Kejriwal government's rule, I had raised this issue, and my statement was recorded.
"I had called for changing the name of Babarpur as Babar was a robber, an invader, and a barbarian. He is the same Babar who demolished the birthplace of our beloved Ram and constructed the Babri mosque in its place. He is also the one who renamed the holy city of Ayodhya to Faizabad."
"Some people, especially from the Opposition, may claim that this is a Hindu-Muslim issue, but I argue that figures like Abdul Kalam, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and Ashfaqulla Khan, who fought for freedom or contributed to nation-building, can be honoured in this way," he said.
"This issue is not about Hindus or Muslims. I have already said that if you want, name it Kalampuri, after Abdul Kalam. I am open to that. But Babar can never be my hero," he added.
Mahawar said, "If Mohan Singh Bisht’s Private Member Bill on this matter is accepted in the Assembly, I will present my proposal alongside it during the discussions. And I am ready to support Muslim names too. This topic is not about division. We are flexible and open to all names.
"However, we will never support names associated with invaders or looters, those who destroyed the cultural heritage of Delhi — polluting its air, water, and sewage. We have a responsibility to preserve the cultural identity and heritage of our city.”
This demand comes as the Delhi Assembly is also discussing the renaming of the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency.