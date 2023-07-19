BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Opposition's 'INDIA' Alliance Name; Alleges Disrespect To The Nation

Ashutosh Dube, a prominent leader from the Maharashtra BJP, has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission concerning the Opposition's adoption of the name 'INDIA' for their alliance. Dube expressed his belief that utilizing the name 'INDIA' for political purposes not only disrespects the nation but also undermines its dignity.



In his formal complaint, Dube appealed for the intervention of the Election Commission to uphold the dignity of the country and protect the democratic principles upon which it stands. He further added that if the party emerges victorious, it would be construed as a victory for 'INDIA', and if the party suffers defeat, it would be interpreted as 'INDIA' experiencing a loss. This, according to him, fosters a sentiment of disrespect towards the nation.

Marking the commencement of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a coalition of 26 Opposition parties established an anti-BJP alliance known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi proclaimed that the alliance would confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi collectively to defend the "idea of India."

Additionally, the parties reached an agreement to establish an 11-member coordination committee. However, the specifics regarding its members and convener were postponed for the subsequent meeting, scheduled to take place in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a state where none of the alliance members currently holds power.

The initial meeting occurred in Patna, Bihar, governed by the INDIA front parties, while the subsequent gathering took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where the Congress recently regained authority.

Meanwhile, the alliance of opposition parties currently convened in Bengaluru for a two-day brainstorming session is contemplating the name "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance" (INDIA). This was suggested by the official Twitter account of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which initially expanded the acronym to "Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance" before deleting the tweet. The proposed name reflects the notion that the alliance represents India as a whole.