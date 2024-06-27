Live
- De-addiction awareness programme at Akshardham temple, Ramdas Athawale and others attend
- District admin to resolve Tulsi puja row in Bengaluru apartment complex
- Tennis: Andy Murray to take last-minute call on Wimbledon participation
- Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake
- When Uttarakhand noodles named 'sundarkala' are reinvented by master chefs
- South African president mourns soldiers killed in Congo
- Centre fast-tracks Rs 5,879 crore worth new railway line projects in Maharashtra
- Goa CM clarifies over liquor trade near educational, religious institutes
- Formula 1: Pierre Gasly signs multi-year extension with Alpine
- After giving Sitarama water to Ashwapuro Mandal Ayakattu, I want to take water to Khammam district area
Just In
BJP leader slams AAP govt over waterlogging menace in Delhi
Monsoon has made its arrival in the national capital, bringing with it the issue of waterlogging. Given the compounding situation, BJP’s Delhi Secretary Harish Khurana criticised AAP for “failure” in governance.
New Delhi: Monsoon has made its arrival in the national capital, bringing with it the issue of waterlogging. Given the compounding situation, BJP’s Delhi Secretary Harish Khurana criticised AAP for “failure” in governance.
Stating that it is the failure of the AAP government, he said that the ruling party had previously made excuses about not having certain departments under their control.
Now that all the departments, including PWD, MCD, water board, etc, are under AAP, “the Chief Minister cannot govern from jail,” he pointed out.
“This is not how the government functions,” he added.
He went on to comment that trouble has started with the very first monsoon shower this year, it remains a concern what happens in the days to come.
He asserted that BJP will not allow this to continue and “will take the matter to court or legislature to resolve the issue,” should the need arise.
Heavy monsoon showers in Delhi have led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The condition has affected traffic as many commuters reached out to the traffic police with regard to waterlogging, traffic congestion and fallen trees along the way.