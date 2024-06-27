BJP leader slams AAP govt over waterlogging menace in Delhi

New Delhi: Monsoon has made its arrival in the national capital, bringing with it the issue of waterlogging. Given the compounding situation, BJP’s Delhi Secretary Harish Khurana criticised AAP for “failure” in governance.



Stating that it is the failure of the AAP government, he said that the ruling party had previously made excuses about not having certain departments under their control.

Now that all the departments, including PWD, MCD, water board, etc, are under AAP, “the Chief Minister cannot govern from jail,” he pointed out.

“This is not how the government functions,” he added.

He went on to comment that trouble has started with the very first monsoon shower this year, it remains a concern what happens in the days to come.

He asserted that BJP will not allow this to continue and “will take the matter to court or legislature to resolve the issue,” should the need arise.

Heavy monsoon showers in Delhi have led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The condition has affected traffic as many commuters reached out to the traffic police with regard to waterlogging, traffic congestion and fallen trees along the way.