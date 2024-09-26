Live
Just In
BJP leaders emerge from grassroots level, says Nadda
The BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the party’s democratic structure allows leaders to emerge from grassroots level.
Bhubaneswar: The BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the party’s democratic structure allows leaders to emerge from grassroots level. Speaking at a gathering of intellectuals who joined the saffron party in Odisha, Nadda said, "In the BJP, a leader is not born from privilege; rather, it is a party worker who rises through dedication." Highlighting the BJP’s membership figures, Nadda said the last count was 18 crore, explaining that the party renews its membership every six years.
"Everyone, from the Prime Minister to the national president and ordinary workers, must re-register. On September 2, the Prime Minister became the first member, followed by me, Amit Shah and the Defence Minister. Today, our membership has surpassed 6 crore in this latest drive," he said.