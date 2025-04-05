BJP leaders hail Sri Lanka's 'Mitra Vibhushan' to PM Modi as 'proud moment' for India

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan', the country's highest civilian honour for Heads of State and Government, senior BJP leaders hailed it as a proud moment and a testament to India's rising global stature.

The prestigious honour was presented by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a joint press briefing in Colombo. Instituted specifically to recognise global leaders of countries maintaining friendly relations with Sri Lanka, the award symbolises deep appreciation for their solidarity and goodwill towards the people of the island nation.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon PM Modi the highest Sri Lanka honour -- Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana," said President Dissanayake, adding, "Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour. This is what we firmly believe."

Responding to the recognition, Union Minister J.P. Nadda took to X and wrote, "A moment of great honour for 1.4 billion people of India! My heartfelt congratulations to PM Narendra Modi ji on being conferred with Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour -- the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana'."

"This prestigious award celebrates PM Modi's remarkable leadership and his significant contributions towards strengthening the India-Sri Lanka partnership. It not only highlights the strategic ties but also reflects the shared cultural heritage and timeless bond between our two nations," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to express pride over the award. "A proud moment for every Indian! Congratulations to Hon. PM Narendra Modi on being conferred with the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan' -- Sri Lanka's highest award for a foreign dignitary," he posted.

"This high honour is a shining reflection of his visionary leadership and the deep-rooted friendship between India and Sri Lanka. A remarkable recognition for a leader who continues to elevate Bharat's stature on the global stage!" the UP Chief Minister added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his congratulations and highlighted the larger message of the award.

"It is a moment of immense pride for every Indian that our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been honoured with the prestigious award of 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan'. This is not just an honour but a testimony to our Prime Minister's visionary leadership ability, his policy of maintaining strong global relations and his commitment to strongly carry forward India's tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," Dhami posted on X.

"This honour shows that today India has made its strong identity on the global stage not only as a powerful nation but also as a sensitive and trustworthy friendly nation," he added.

The award, adorned with symbols representing shared cultural and spiritual heritage, such as the Dharma Chakra and the Pun Kalasa, stands as a reflection of the strong and enduring ties between India and Sri Lanka, bolstered further under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.



