BJP leaders’ remarks against Rahul, Deeply disturbing

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi, expressing his “concern and disappointment” over remarks made against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge stated in the letter that phrases such as “number one terrorist” used by Union Minister Ravneet Bittu and a former BJP MLA’s death threat to Rahul Gandhi, were “deeply disturbing.” These matters, Kharge said, needed to be discussed as they were of utmost importance to Indian democracy and the values of the Constitution.

“Did Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi martyr themselves only to see such vitriol being spread in Indian politics?” Kharge wrote.

The Congress leader claimed that such threats issued against Rahul Gandhi were the work of the BJP and its allies. Kharge said that many such comments directed towards the Leader of Opposition came from sitting ministers in the central government. “It is with great sadness that I must note that the violent language used by politicians in your alliance spells great danger for our future,” Kharge said.

In his appeal, Kharge asked the Prime Minister to guide his party and its allies and take strict action against all such comments - “I hope that you will kindly inculcate discipline and boundaries within the politicians in your bloc.”

Bittu had hit out at Gandhi over his remarks made in the United States.

“The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, roads, they are in support of Rahul Gandhi...If there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist and the biggest enemy of the country, it should be on Rahul Gandhi,” Bittu had said.