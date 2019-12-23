BJP leads in 22, JMM in 19, Congress in 9 seats in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Ranchi:Ruling BJP is leading in 22 of the 62 constituencies in the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, early trends of which were available on Monday.

Opposition JMM is leading in 19 seats, followed by the Congress in nine, the RJD in five and BSP and AJSU Party in two each.

Counting for the five-phase Assembly elections in the state is underway.

Among the seats that the BJP is leading are Baghmara, Barhi, Bishunpur, Dumka, Chandankiyari, Jamshedpur (West), Pakur, Panki, Potka, Simdega, Torpa, Hazaribagh.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur (East) seat over independent candidate Saryu Roy by 342 votes.

The JMM is leading in Shikaripara, Gumla, Sisai, Chaibasa, Borio, Chakradharpur and Ichagarh seats.

JMM working president Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait over BJP's Simon Malto by 664 votes and is trailing in Dumka seat by 6,329 votes.

The seats where the Congress is leading are Bermo, Jagannathpur and Bokaro while the RJD is leading in Chatra, Chattarpur and Godda constituencies.

The BSP is leading in Bishrampur and Hussainabad seats while the AJSU Party is leading in Gomia constituency.