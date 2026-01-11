BJP-Led Mahayuti Unveils BMC Manifesto, Pitches AI To Identify Bangladeshi And Rohingya Migrants

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, outlining an ambitious agenda focused on technology-driven governance, infrastructure upgrades and addressing migration issues in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the document, describing the vision of transforming India’s financial capital into a global powerhouse while tackling long-standing civic challenges.

A key promise in the manifesto is the use of artificial intelligence to identify alleged illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in the city. Fadnavis said the alliance would work with the Indian Institute of Technology to develop AI-based tools for this purpose, reiterating the pledge to “free Mumbai” from such migration, despite the absence of official data quantifying the influx or its impact.

The manifesto also places strong emphasis on technology in governance, with proposals to integrate advanced systems, including Japanese technology, into municipal administration. According to Fadnavis, civic services would be made more accessible through mobile platforms, and AI would be used to curb corruption and improve efficiency. He criticised the previous 25 years of civic governance under the undivided Shiv Sena, stating that inefficiency had held the city back.

On public transport, the alliance promised to double the BEST bus fleet from about 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles, transition towards electric buses and introduce a 50 per cent fare concession for women commuters. Women’s safety and mobility were highlighted as major priorities.

Education and urban infrastructure also featured prominently. The manifesto proposed setting up AI laboratories in all municipal schools and forming an IIT-led research group to study Mumbai’s terrain and design a comprehensive drainage strategy. Plans include new underground floodwater storage tanks and an overhaul of existing drainage systems, with the aim of achieving a flood-free Mumbai within five years. A ₹17,000 crore fund has been pledged towards a climate action plan focused on creating a circular economy.

The document also addressed redevelopment and housing concerns, including assurances related to the Dharavi redevelopment project, where micro businesses would be upgraded and even residents deemed ineligible would be accommodated. Other commitments include upgrading civil hospitals to AIIMS standards, issuing health cards, resolving tenancy disputes, granting occupancy certificates to stalled buildings, encouraging sustainable construction practices, and redeveloping koliwadas and gaothans to protect the identity and livelihoods of original inhabitants.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking at the launch, underlined the importance of preserving Marathi culture alongside modern development. He announced proposals for a cultural department within the BMC, Marathi libraries, cultural centres, a Mumbai Fellowship programme for Marathi youth, and the inclusion of Mumbai’s history and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement in school curricula.

With its wide-ranging promises, the Mahayuti manifesto seeks to combine technology, infrastructure development, cultural preservation and social welfare as it heads into the high-stakes Mumbai civic polls.