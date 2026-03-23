BJP likely to unveil 'Sankalp Patra' this week for Bengal polls; Nitin Nabin to visit state

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to unveil its manifesto this week for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal next month, the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, will be on a two-day visit to the state on March 24 and 25.

A senior leader from the BJP’s West Bengal state committee said that the manifesto, which the party describes as a “Sankalp Patra”, is likely to be released on March 28. The state unit is making efforts to ensure that Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits West Bengal on that day to release it at a grand programme.

“During one of the recent ‘Parivartan Yatra’ programmes at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, Union Home Minister Shah highlighted the initiatives the BJP would undertake if it comes to power in West Bengal after the polls this year. Our manifesto has been prepared based on the commitments he outlined at Raidighi. Apart from that, we have also incorporated suggestions from the general public, which were invited while preparing the manifesto. Hence, we want the Union Home Minister to release it at a grand programme in Kolkata on March 28,” said the state committee member.

He added that the schedule of the Union Home Minister’s visit to West Bengal has not been finalised yet.

“His ministry will inform us in writing soon. However, it has been tentatively decided that the Union Home Minister will visit West Bengal on March 27 and 28. Accordingly, we have planned the release of our manifesto on March 29 by him,” the state committee member said.

At the same time, he added that before releasing the manifesto, the state committee will discuss its final contents with Nitin Nabin, who will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on March 24 and 25.

Nitin Nabin will also participate in various organisational meetings in Kolkata, with special emphasis on a meeting with the core group of BJP leaders in the state. “The focus of discussion will be the forthcoming two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal next month,” the party’s state committee member said.

The Trinamool Congress has already released its election manifesto on March 20, outlining a 10-point promise for West Bengal across sectors. It is not yet known when the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress will release their respective manifestos.