BJP lost in Himachal, Karnataka polls due to Modi's stubbornness: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''stubbornness'' led to the BJP's defeat in the Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections, and that the party was set to lose in more states. He was here as part of 'Labharthi Utsav' programme talking about the social welfare schemes started by his government in the state.

''The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tasted defeat in the recent polls (in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka) due to the stubborn nature of the prime minister. There is no place for stubbornness in a democracy,'' he said. Gehlot said Modi was advised by the then chief minister of Himachal Pradesh to adopt the old pension scheme for government employees, but he ''remained adamant''.

He also urged the prime minister to examine the Right to Health Bill, 2022 passed by his Congress-led state government. “I would like to say to the prime minister that you should not make it a question of reputation.

The prime minister is stubborn, he does what he feels like,” he said. The senior Congress leader said nobody's arrogance works in a democracy, and that one has to bow down before the voters because ''it is the vote which makes one win elections''. Targeting the BJP, he said the opposition party has nothing to say against the government due to the development work done under his dispensation.

Gehlot asserted that the schemes launched by his government were not election- oriented announcements but permanent ones and will continue. During the 'Labarthi Utsav', direct benefit to bank accounts of 14 lakh registered beneficiary families of the 'Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy' scheme was done. Under the scheme, which was launched from April 1 this year, 76 lakh families will be provided gas cylinders for Rs 500.