BJP MLA Lalan Paswan Fears For Life Amid Allegations Of Case Cover-Up In Bihar

Despite claims of reinforcing the rule of law in Bihar by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lalan Paswan, fears for his life.



In an interview with India Today, Paswan described his ordeal, which began with threatening text messages from alleged Naxalites demanding Rs 20 lakh as a levy. He stated that refusing to pay the ransom could result in his death.



Paswan raised the issue with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and later with the Bhagalpur SSP, who assigned the case to Kahalgaon SDPO II.



Paswan now accuses Kahalgaon SDPO II of covering up the case, stating, “Kahalgaon SDPO II claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours, but not a single arrest has been made in the past four months, and the issue was virtually dismissed.”



Paswan highlighted that his area, lying on the border between Bihar and Jharkhand, is a transit point for the illegal sale and mining of stone chips. He brought this issue to the state assembly, which prompted government action, but the mastermind remains at large.



He further added, “The stone mafia targeted my family and me, and our locations were attacked. The SDPO II is part of the nexus that keeps my family in constant fear.”



Seeking protection, Paswan approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again, who directed the state police headquarters to review Paswan's security threat level and implement corrective measures.

