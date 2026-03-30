BJP MLA Nabin Jain booked for firing in air

Bhubaneswar: The BJP MLA, Nabin Jain, has been booked for allegedly firing in the air during a Ram Navami procession at Titlagarh in Bolangir district, police said on Sunday. The legislator’s Personal Security Officer, Premachand Nag, has been suspended for negligence of duty after he was seen assisting Jain in firing the pistol.

“An FIR has been registered, and the weapon seized. Disciplinary action is being initiated against the Personal Security Officer,” Bolangir district’s Additional SP Himanshu Bhusan Behera said.

The incident took place at Titlagarh town on Friday evening during a Ram Navami procession. A video purportedly showed the local MLA firing shots from the pistol.

Jain, however, claimed that the gun was not real, but a toy. The BJP MLA also claimed that he fired in the air only to encourage the Ram Bhakts in the rally and not to terrorise anyone, as alleged.

Police said that a case has been registered against the MLA at Titlagarh police station under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering public safety and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The Opposition BJD had on Saturday demanded the arrest of Jain for his action. Addressing a press conference, BJD senior general secretary and former minister Tukuni Sahu alleged that Nabin Jain, being a ruling party MLA, has grossly violated the legal system.

“As a public representative, firing gunshots in a peaceful place like Titlagarh in front of the public constitutes a serious criminal offence,” Sahu said, asking the Odisha Police to take cognisance of the matter and immediately arrest him.

She said that getting patronage from the government has only increased Jain’s arrogance and reckless behaviour, which is dangerous for Titlagarh and the people of the State.

The BJD also, in a statement, alleged that BJP workers have been creating disturbances on the capital’s main roads using private vehicles fitted with red beacons, while the Commissionerate Police remains a silent spectator. “We want Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also the Home Minister of the State, to take immediate note of the incident and restore the law and order situation,” BJD spokesman Lenin Mohanty said.