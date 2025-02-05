BJP MLA raises ‘lathi’ group to check obscene dance

Bhubaneswar: A ruling BJP MLA has warned ‘Jatra’ groups that action would be taken against them if they perform any obscene dance at the upcoming Khandagiri Mela and Kharavela Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar. The annual Khandagiri Mela and Kharavela Mahotsav begins at Khandagiri Hills on ‘Magha Saptami’ every year where ‘Jatra’ groups from different parts of the State perform. This time, around 13 ‘Jatra’ groups will perform at the ‘Mahotsav’ which will begin from Wednesday.

On Monday, BJP MLA from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Babu Singh and around 100 people, including women, took a pledge before Goddess Barabhuja (Maa Durga) at the Khandagiri hills in the city to protest any kind of obscene dance during ‘Jatra’ shows at the ‘mela.’

Singh said initially 100 people, including women, have taken the pledge to oppose obscene performance by certain ‘Jatra’ groups. “If required, we will use ‘lathi’ against persons performing obscene dance in ‘Jatra’ shows,” he told reporters.

“We are determined to protect our culture and Odia heritage. Khandagiri Mela and Kharavela Mahotsav will be celebrated with great pomp this year. Today, we took a resolution to protect our culture by offering prayers to Maa Barabhuja,” the lawmaker said, adding that they have launched a special drive against obscene and vulgar performances at public places.

The BJP MLA appealed to ‘Jatra’ groups and artistes to refrain from obscene performances or else ‘thengas’ (lathi) will be used against them. The activists, armed with long wooden sticks, will camp at Khandagiri and keep a close vigil on ‘Jatra’ groups and take action against the organisers and artistes if they resort to any vulgarity, he said.

Asked whether he is taking the law into his own hands, Singh said: “First I am an Odia and then an MLA. I will fight for the protection of my great Odia culture. The people who will indulge in unsocial activities will be punished.” Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a strict warning and advised the organisers to conduct ‘Jatras’ and plays without hurting the public sentiments. “There is no place for obscenity or vulgarity in public,” said BMC Commissioner Rajesh P Patil.