BJP MP Khandelwal hails arrest of Delhi riot accused Hanif

New Delhi: BJP MP from Chandni Chowk seat, Praveen Khandelwal, on Saturday hailed Delhi Police for arresting Mohammad Hanif, a co-accused of violence during the December 2019 anti-CAA protests in southeast Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said, “This is a big achievement for the Delhi Police. It is very clear that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi’s Double Engine government and our forces will not spare anyone who indulges in any anti-national activity.”

The police on Friday arrested Hanif, a co-accused of violence during the December 2019 anti-CAA protests in southeast Delhi, who had been declared a proclaimed offender after failing to appear in court.

Hanif is a co-accused in the case along with Sharjeel Imam and Aasif Iqbal Tanha, the police said.

Khandelwal also hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 would allow the government to seize mosques and dargahs.

“Owaisi is doing politics over the Waqf Bill which is being handled in a very democratic manner through the JPC. The Parliament would soon take it up for discussion and approve the Bill,” he told IANS.

“Some people are issuing statements for political reasons. But they would not succeed. The Waqf Bill will be discussed in the House and passed accordingly,” he said.

The BJP MP also questioned the Karnataka government’s move to give a 4 per cent reservation to Muslim contractors under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act.

“The Karnataka government has to come clean on the steps it is taking for the upliftment of other down-trodden communities,” he said.

“Is the Karnataka government taking similar steps for the upliftment of other communities? At present, it appears that the government is trying to appease only one community for its political gains,” Khandelwal said.

Reacting to the Holi-related clashes in Jharkhand, Khandelwal said such incidents should be acted upon by the agencies concerned.

He also hit out at the Jharkhand government for ignoring the basic issues and promoting its political narrative. “Whenever such a thing takes place, it is the public which has to bear the brunt,” he said.