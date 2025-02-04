BJP MP Seeks Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Remarks

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sought a Privilege Motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contending that his parliamentary statements have damaged India's reputation through alleged factual distortions. The request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla follows Gandhi's claims about Chinese territorial occupation and criticisms of the Make in India program.

In his communication to the Speaker, Dubey characterized Gandhi's address as "mischievous" and accused him of deliberately misrepresenting historical facts to diminish India's standing and the government's credibility. He noted that Gandhi had failed to authenticate his statements despite being requested to do so on the House floor.

During the Motion of Thanks discussion, Gandhi had asserted that China held strategic advantages over India in manufacturing capabilities, claiming that India lagged nearly a decade behind in crucial industrial sectors. He further alleged Chinese occupation of over 4,000 square kilometers of Indian territory, challenging the government's position on territorial integrity.

The controversy intensified when Gandhi made assertions about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's alleged December 2024 US visit regarding a potential prime ministerial invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration. These claims prompted strong objections from BJP representatives.

Gandhi also raised electoral integrity concerns regarding the Maharashtra Assembly elections, highlighting what he described as an unusual surge in voter registrations—claiming an addition of approximately 70 lakh new voters within a five-month period.

Dubey concluded his letter by accusing Gandhi of attempting to undermine national stability and economic confidence through the spread of misinformation and societal division.