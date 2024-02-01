BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses Congress Of 'Divide And Rule' Amidst Controversial South India Separation Remark

BJP Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, has accused the Congress party of employing a 'Divide and Rule' strategy in response to controversial statements made by Congress's Lok Sabha MP, DK Suresh. Suresh stirred controversy by suggesting the need for a "separate country" for South India, citing alleged insufficient funds from the central government, particularly for Karnataka. Tejasvi Surya countered these claims by presenting data indicating an increase in tax devolution to Karnataka under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government.

Surya criticized the Congress approach, asserting that it is even more detrimental than the 'Divide and Rule' tactics historically used by colonizers. He pointed out the inconsistency in the Congress party's actions, citing Rahul Gandhi's efforts to 'unite' the country through initiatives like 'Jodo Yatras,' while a Congress MP advocates for division between North and South India.

Expressing confidence in the electorate, Tejasvi Surya stated that the people of Karnataka, known as Kannadigas, would vehemently oppose any attempts to divide the nation. He declared the intention to deliver a resounding response in the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the aspiration for a '#CongressMuktBharat' (Congress-free India).

Other leaders from the Karnataka BJP, including R Ashoka, echoed Surya's sentiments, condemning DK Suresh's remarks. They highlighted the divisive mindset within the Congress party and drew attention to the historical consequences of the 'divide and rule' policy.

In contrast, Karnataka Congress Chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also DK Suresh's brother, sought to downplay the controversy. He described DK Suresh's statements as reflecting the opinions of the people who feel neglected and emphasized his commitment to the idea of 'Akhand Bharat' (United India). Shivakumar stressed the importance of justice for every village in the country and reiterated the need for unity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.