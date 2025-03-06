BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Weds Carnatic Vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad In Traditional Ceremony

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with acclaimed Carnatic vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional ceremony held in Bengaluru. The wedding celebration drew numerous political dignitaries, including BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, along with various BJP MPs and MLAs.

Social media was flooded with images from the ceremony showing the couple in traditional wedding attire. Sivasri was captured wearing a yellow Kanchipuram silk saree complemented by gold jewelry in some photos, while appearing in a red-maroon saree in others. Surya complemented his bride in white and gold attire, later changing to an off-white ensemble.

Sharing his joy on social media platform X, Surya posted, "With the blessings of Gurus, elders, and well wishers, married @ArtSivasri today as per vedic traditions," alongside photographs from the ceremony. BJP state president BY Vijayendra also extended his wishes to the couple through social media, expressing hope for their happy married life.

Sivasri Skandaprasad brings an impressive background to the union. Though she completed her bachelor's degree in Bioengineering from Sastra University, she later chose to pursue her passion for the arts. She earned a degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras and has built a successful career as a performer and vocalist. Her devotional music has gained significant recognition, particularly her contributions to Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' film franchise. She maintains a strong online presence with over 113,000 Instagram followers and more than 200,000 YouTube subscribers.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously praised Sivasri's musical talent, specifically highlighting her Kannada bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony in January 2023. "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage," Modi had written on X.

Prior to their wedding, the couple was seen seeking blessings from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at his ashram, following earlier reports this year about their plans to marry.