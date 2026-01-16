BJP officially announces schedule for election of next national president

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday formally announced the election process for choosing its next national president as part of the party’s ongoing Sangathan Parv 2024.

In an official statement, Rajya Sabha member and BJP national election incharge Dr K. Laxman outlined the detailed timetable for the organisational exercise.

He said the electoral roll for the presidential election will be published on Friday.

According to the schedule, nominations will be filed on January 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on the same day from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The window for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dr Laxman further stated that a formal press communique will be issued at 6.30 p.m. on January 19, following the completion of the withdrawal process.

He added that the name of the new BJP national president will be officially announced on January 20 between 11.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. at the party headquarters in the national Capital.

BJP’s working president Nitin Nabin is set to take over as the next national president, with his elevation expected to be formally announced on January 20.

Nabin is a five-time member of the Bihar Assembly and a former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Alongside his legislative career, he has played a significant role in party organisation, where he held national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh

He was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14 and is now set to take over as the party president on January 20 formally.