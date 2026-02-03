BJP Picks Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Manipur Chief Minister After Year-Long Vacancy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been named as the party’s choice for the Chief Minister’s post in Manipur, which has remained vacant for almost a year under President’s Rule.

The leadership vacuum began after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down on February 9, 2025, amid prolonged ethnic unrest in the state. Soon after his resignation, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur, leaving the state without an elected government.

Khemchand Singh’s name was finalised on Tuesday after he was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader in a meeting held in New Delhi. The decision now awaits formal backing from legislators of other parties within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, following which he will be chosen as the coalition’s leader in the Manipur Assembly. A separate meeting has been scheduled to complete this process.

At present, the BJP holds a strong position in the 60-member Manipur Assembly with 37 MLAs. The party had originally won 32 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, while the Janata Dal (United) secured six seats. Over time, five JD(U) legislators switched allegiance to the BJP. Additionally, one Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of a sitting MLA.

The announcement of Khemchand Singh’s candidature comes just days before the scheduled end of President’s Rule in the state.

A member of the Meitei community, Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a two-time MLA from the Singjamei Assembly constituency, having won elections in both 2017 and 2022. He gained prominence in 2017 when he was elected Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, a role he held for the full five-year term.

After the 2022 Assembly elections, Singh was inducted into the second Biren Singh cabinet, where he handled multiple portfolios including rural development and panchayati raj, municipal administration, housing development, and education. He continued in the cabinet until President’s Rule was imposed in the state.