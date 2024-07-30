BJP protests at Rajghat over basement deaths, hits out at Delhi govt

New Delhi : The BJP held a silent protest at Rajghat on Tuesday over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27.



During the protest, Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva strongly criticised the Delhi government and said, “Today's silent protest is to express our condolences for the students who died in that incident. This incident is not just an accident, but a murder."



He mentioned that the ruling AAP leaders had been claiming that 90 per cent of the drains were cleaned, but they backtracked after the incident.



He further targeted the government, saying, "CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, why is he not resigning and why are other ministers not doing their work? For Delhi's drainage management, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was given a proposal by the Chief Secretary, which he kept pending for months."



Sachdeva pointed out, "The Delhi High Court ordered the formation of a committee after the Mukherjee Nagar incident, but the Kejriwal government took no action. Residents of Rajendra Nagar had been lodging complaints with the MLA and municipal councillor for days, but their complaints were ignored."



The BJP President accused the Delhi government and the municipal corporation of being deeply involved in corruption.



He demanded that all coaching centres and PG accommodations undergo a safety audit and that the families of the deceased be given compensation of Rs 1 crore each.



He said that leaders of the INDIA bloc were more concerned about CM Kejriwal's health while the real issue was the safety and deaths of students.



He stated that the municipal corporation and the Kejriwal government must take responsibility.