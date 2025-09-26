BJP recasts Durga Puja outreach to counter TMC’s ‘anti-Bengali’ tag





Kolkata

West Bengal’s BJP unit has turned Durga Puja into its newest political weapon, blending faith, spectacle and strategy to counter the TMC’s “anti-Bengali” charge and script a cultural counter-offensive ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

From dispatching over a hundred leaders to other states to woo diaspora Bengalis, to reviving its once showpiece puja at Salt Lake’s Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, scaling up bookstalls across pandals and rolling out prize-rich contests for organisers, the saffron party is seeking to stitch itself into Bengal’s cultural fabric, reframe its identity and challenge the TMC’s monopoly over “Bangali asmita” (Bengali pride).

Party strategists describe the move as symbolism fused with strategy — marrying religion with identity politics to blunt Mamata Banerjee’s long-running narrative that the BJP is an “outsider” force in Bengal.

“Durga Puja is not just devotion but about pride and belonging. If we can be part of that identity, half the battle is already won. The TMC wants to paint us anti-Bengal, whereas the biggest disservice to Bengal and Bengalis has been done by the TMC,” a senior state BJP leader said.

In what leaders describe as their “largest festive connect ever,” nearly 107 Bengal BJP functionaries have been deputed to 22 states and Union Territories this season under the programme ‘Durgapuja Bangali Milan Samaroh.’ State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya will be in Gujarat, his predecessor and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar in Varanasi and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in Tripura. Other leaders have been dispatched to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Dehradun, Chennai, Ranchi, and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“This is a part of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, where people from various states meet the diaspora of their state living in other parts of the country.