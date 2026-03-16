BJP Releases First List Of 47 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

The announcement came shortly after the Election Commission of India revealed the election schedule for several states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

One of the most prominent names on the list is Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who will contest from the Nemom constituency. Other key candidates include former Union minister V. Muraleedharan from Kazhakoottam and George Kurian from Kanjirappally.

Several other leaders have also been nominated for different constituencies across the state, including K. Surendran from Manjeshwar, Major Ravi from Ottappalam, Sobha Surendran from Palakkad, Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, and P. C. George from Poonjar.

According to the election schedule, voting in Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The current term of the state Assembly is set to end on May 23.

The BJP aims to expand its presence in the state with this list of candidates as campaigning for the Assembly polls begins to intensify.