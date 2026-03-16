BJP shifts MLAs to Paradip

The ruling BJP in Odisha had shifted all its MLAs to the port town of Paradip ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 16. The BJP MLAs, including ministers, boarded two luxury buses to the port town after a crucial meeting with senior party leaders at the BJP State party headquarters here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior party leaders.

The BJP has fielded Samal and re-nominated MP Sujeet Kumar as the official candidates and backed party leader and hotelier Dilip Ray as an Independent candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. While boarding the bus, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, “We are certain to win three of the four Rajya Sabha seats going to polls on March 16. The party has already prepared a strategy. The MLAs will be imparted training at Paradip before they return to Bhubaneswar to cast their votes.”

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harchandan also expressed confidence that the three candidates will win the polls. “Wait till Monday evening,” he said, adding that the saffron party MLAs will attend a special training session on the voting procedure at Paradip to ensure flawless voting.

Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, Sofia Firdous, expressed her displeasure with the party backing the BJD-nominated common candidate Dr Datteswar Hota. “The understanding with BJD may be harmful for the Congress,” she said, but did not divulge whether she will go by the party decision to vote for Hota.