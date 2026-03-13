BJP, Shiv Sena MPs criticise Oppn; assure India's fuel stocks are adequate

New Delhi: BJP and Shiv Sena leaders on Friday urged citizens to remain calm over concerns about energy supplies, emphasising that speculative behaviour, not actual shortages, were fueling public anxiety.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Shashank Mani said, "Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has given a very responsible statement. This is a global issue affecting everyone worldwide. We have kept ourselves somewhat ahead because our stockpiles are adequate.

"The problem is the speculative tendencies in society. People are trying to take advantage of the situation by buying additional cylinders. There is a problem, but please do not provoke people over it. You should also stand with the country; only then can we deal with this global issue."

Ravi Kishan, another BJP MP, added, "The Opposition will spread rumours. There is nothing to worry about. With PM Modi in charge, no one in this country needs to be concerned."

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora echoed similar concerns, saying, "The Government of India has already expressed its intention to ensure India’s energy security. This has been stated by India’s External Affairs Minister and the Petroleum Minister."

"To continue to politicise this issue for petty political gains, the Opposition unfortunately is behaving this way. There is an attempt to spread panic, divert people from real issues, and create instability in India," he claimed.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also criticised Opposition leaders, claiming, "Their intention is not to work but to create chaos and indulge in such activities. These leaders pretend to stand for social issues and try to create agitations over issues that do not even exist. This has been the policy of the Congress. They are unnecessarily creating protests and have no interest in working inside the House."

Leaders from both parties stressed that India’s energy stockpiles are adequate, and the government is monitoring the situation closely. They called for public cooperation and cautioned against panic buying, underlining that unity and responsible behaviour are crucial to addressing this global challenge effectively.