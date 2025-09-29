Live
BJP Slams Congress And Rahul Gandhi For Silence On India’s Asia Cup Win Against Pakistan
Highlights
BJP’s Amit Malviya criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for not congratulating Team India on its Asia Cup victory over Pakistan, accusing them of staying silent like after Operation Sindoor and implying they share Pakistan’s stance.
BJP leader Amit Malviya launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after India’s Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan, accusing the Congress party of deliberately avoiding any congratulatory message for the national cricket team. Malviya, who heads the BJP’s IT cell, drew parallels between the Congress’s silence on the cricket victory and its lack of reaction to Operation Sindoor, when Indian forces targeted Pakistan.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his party were “in a comatose state” after India’s emphatic win, claiming they seemed to be waiting for “permission from Pakistan” before celebrating. He pointed out that Congress had not shared a single social media post applauding India’s performance, despite the team defeating Pakistan three times during the tournament to lift the Asia Cup.
The controversy escalated after India refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the post-match ceremony. Malviya claimed that India’s decision came because Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, insisted on presenting the trophy himself.
