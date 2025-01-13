BJP Tamil Nadu Official Arrested in Minor Sexual Assault Case

A senior BJP official in Tamil Nadu faces serious legal charges following allegations of sexual assault against a minor. MS Shah, who heads the BJP's State Economy Wing in Madurai and operates a private college in Thirumangalam, was taken into custody on January 13 after authorities received a disturbing complaint.

The case came to light when a father discovered concerning messages on his daughter's phone. Upon questioning, the 15-year-old revealed that Shah had allegedly lured her to his home with promises of gifting her a two-wheeler, where the assault took place. The victim's mother was also aware of the situation.

Law enforcement officials moved quickly to address the situation, arresting Shah under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter and are currently collecting evidence related to the allegations.