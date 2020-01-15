BJP to conduct awareness rallies on CAA in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a major political rallies to spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The 'Jan Jagran' or public awareness rallies will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from January 18 in Varanasi, UP and the last one in Agra on January 23, the rallies are in the finishing touches of planning. Lucknow rally may be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 21.

BJP working president JP Nadda appears all set to take charge as the party president next week. JP Nadda would be taking over the reins of the party from Amit Shah possibly on January 20.

Smriti Irani is likely to address the Agra rally on January 18.

Speaking in Kolkata, West Bengal PM Modi said, "Most students and youth understand the importance of the CAA and why the Union government passed the law. Still there remained some who are being misled on the issue. We are giving citizenship to people under the CAA and not taking it away. Even today, anyone from any country, whether a believer in God or not can take citizenship of India if the person believes in the Constitution of the country."