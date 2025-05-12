BJP to launch nationwide campaign highlighting success of 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide campaign to showcase the success of 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military strikes carried out in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by BJP National President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Monday.

Senior party leaders and office-bearers attended the meeting, where strategies were discussed to communicate the operation’s achievements to the public and counter misinformation being circulated across the country.

As part of the outreach, BJP workers will organise Tiranga Yatras in various parts of the country. These events will see the participation of Union ministers, Members of Parliament, elected representatives, and party functionaries at all levels.

The yatras are aimed at invoking national pride, honouring the armed forces, and reinforcing public support for the government’s decisive actions on national security.

Sources within the party said the campaign will focus on underlining the bravery of the Indian armed forces and the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation.

The BJP also plans to address the “misleading narratives” surrounding the operation and provide factual details about the mission and its objectives.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian government on May 7, following the brutal massacre of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. The operation targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, which were identified based on Intelligence inputs.

The government said the precision strikes led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists. Officials described the mission as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible,” emphasising that it was carried out in line with India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Earlier, the Congress party held 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatras' in various cities across India to express solidarity with the armed forces.