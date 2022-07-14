BJP tops list of parties receiving maximum donations in FY 2020-21

New Delhi: The BJP has topped the list of political parties receiving maximum donations for Financial Year 2020-21. The total donations declared by the national parties for FY 2020-21 was Rs 593.74 crore from 3,753 donations while the ruling BJP has declared donations amounting to Rs 477.54 crore from 2,206 donations.

A report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) disclosed that the donations declared by BJP are more than four times the aggregate declared by Congress, NCP, CPI, CPM, NPEP and AITC for the same period.

The Congress was at second position with a donation of Rs 74.52 crore from 1,077 donations while BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above Rs 20,000 during FY 2020-21.

The report said that the total donations of the national parties during FY 2020-21 decreased by Rs 420.65 crore, a decrease of 41.49 per cent from the previous financial year 2019-20.

So far, as political parties are concerned, donations to BJP decreased from Rs 785.77 crore during FY 2019-20 to Rs 477.54 crore during FY 2020-21 (39.23 per cent decrease).

The Congress party's donations also registered a decline from Rs 139.01 crore during FY 2019-20 to Rs 74.52 crore during FY 2020-21 (46.39 per cent decrease).

In a comparison of the previous year, the decrease in donations declared by AITC was 94.74 per cent (Rs 7.65 crore), NCP - 56.19 per cent (Rs 33.68 crore) and CPI-M - 34.49 per cent (Rs 6.79 crore).

The report showed that a total of Rs 246.50 crore was donated to the national parties from Delhi, followed by Rs 71.68 crore from Maharashtra and Rs 47.07 crore from Gujarat.

The ADR report further said that 1,398 donations to the national parties were made by corporate or business sectors amounting to Rs 480.65 crore (80.95 per cent of total donations) while 2,258 individual donors donated Rs 111.65 crore (18.80 per cent of total donations) to the parties during FY 2020-21. It said that 1,111 donations from corporate or business sectors were made to BJP (Rs 416.794 crore) while 1,071 individual donors donated Rs 60.37 crore to the party during FY 2020-21.

Similarly, the Congress received a total of Rs 35.89 crore through 146 donations from corporate/business sectors and Rs 38.63 crore through 931 individual donors during FY 2020-21.

As per the ADR report, BJP (Rs 416.794 crore) received more than six times the total amount (Rs 63.931 crore) of corporate donations declared by all other national parties for the FY 2020-21.

Ther report observed that NCP, AITC, CPM, NPEP, Congress , BJP and CPI submitted contribution reports after a delay of 10 days, 117 days, 136 days, 137 days, 161 days, 164 days and 178 days, respectively.