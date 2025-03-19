BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s recent acknowledgment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, using his remarks to target the opposition party on Wednesday.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media, sharing a clip of Tharoor’s statement while remarking, “Prime Minister Modi needs new haters… Old ones are turning into his fans.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also challenged Congress leadership, urging party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to publicly support Tharoor’s assessment of India's foreign policy decisions.

“Shashi Tharoor has extensive diplomatic experience from his tenure at the United Nations. He has recognized and praised PM Modi’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Other Congress leaders should take note instead of constantly opposing Modi and the government. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should also acknowledge this,” Patra said.

Tharoor’s remarks came during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday. Reflecting on his past criticism of India’s diplomatic approach, he admitted, “I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was among those who criticized India's position in February 2022 during a parliamentary debate.”

Explaining his previous stance, Tharoor highlighted that India's traditional support for territorial integrity and non-aggression principles under the UN Charter led him to believe New Delhi should have taken a firmer stand. “There was a violation of the UN Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty. Historically, we have upheld the inviolability of borders and opposed the use of force to resolve disputes. At that time, I believed we should have condemned it,” he stated.

However, he acknowledged the broader success of India’s policy. “Three years later, I see that India’s approach has positioned it as a nation accepted by both Ukraine and Russia. Our Prime Minister can embrace the leaders of both nations within a short span and still be respected in both capitals. This unique position enables India to contribute meaningfully to lasting peace,” Tharoor said.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed Tharoor’s comments, emphasizing that the Modi government’s decisions were in the country’s best interests. “Tharoor has now realized that his previous statements on the Russia-Ukraine war were misplaced. The Indian government’s policies were correct. It is better late than never. More Congress leaders should acknowledge this,” Prasad told ANI.

The BJP has often used endorsements from opposition leaders to bolster its stance on key issues, and Tharoor’s recognition of India’s diplomatic balancing act has given the ruling party fresh ammunition against Congress.